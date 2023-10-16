Dricus Du Plessis shifts gears with Mercedes-Benz deal during octagon hiatus

Although Dricus Du Plessis might have lost out on a potential title shot to the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev, his exploits in the cage seem to have netted him lucrative opportunities.

The No.2-ranked middleweight contender has been recognized by Mercedes-Benz South Africa by being added to their "Friends of the Brand" program. Per this inclusion, 'Stillknocks' will be among the lucky few to drive the company's flagship Mercedes-Benz EQE 43 AMG.

The electric car boasts a maximum of 350kW of power and 858Nm of torque and provides a driving range of 400 miles. The vehicle can reach up to speeds of 130m\h and can go from 0-100 in 4.2 seconds.

Speaking about the UFC star's inclusion in the program, Mercedes-Benz South Africa vice-president of sales and marketing Alex Boavida said:

"Here is a man who has proven himself, not just to South Africa, but to the world. He has fought his way to the top and has the stats to prove his tenacity. Dricus represents South Africa and now Mercedes-Benz as well. The EQE 43 AMG he will be driving complements his prestige while remaining true to his roots. This car is a powerhouse, a fighter, yet sophisticated and elegant. X/t DispatchLive"

Dricus Du plessis is 20-2 (6-0 in UFC) in MMA. Since debuting for the promotion in 2020, the 29-year-old has earned notable wins over many middleweight elites, including Derek Brunson and former champion Robert Whittaker.

Watch the highlights from Du Plessis vs. Whittaker below:

When Dricus du Plessis asked Israel Adesanya to take time off from fighting

Although Dricus du Plessis' once promised title shot now seems like a long-lost dream, 'Stillknocks' had a stark warning for Adesanya while he was still next in line for a crack at the 185 lbs gold.

After 'The Last Stylebender' lost against Sean Strickland at UFC 293, the South African suggested that the former champion should take time off fighting and build himself back:

"@stylebender can get a hiding in Africa. I don’t want to fight the amateur that fought on Sat[urday]. I want to beat the best Adysanya. Take some time and get your s**t together first."

Earlier this month, Adesanaya shared his intentions to step away from MMA for a while. Many believe a break from fighting might invigorate him to return better than ever