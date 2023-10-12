"Dana White unprivilege" - Winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev set to get the title shot has fans feeling sorry for Dricus Du Plessis

Fans had mixed reactions, with most voicing sympathy, toward Dricus Du Plessis reportedly for not getting the next UFC middleweight title shot.

In July of this year, Du Plessis made a statement by securing a second-round TKO win against Robert Whittaker. The impressive performance led to ‘Stillknocks’ being offered a title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, which he denied due to the quick turnaround.

As a result, Sean Strickland stepped in and shook up the division by shockingly dethroning Adesanya. The expectation was for Du Plessis to get the next title shot, but that seems to no longer be the case.

On October 21, the UFC will return to Abu Dhabi for UFC 294. In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev was supposed to fight Paulo Costa before the latter was forced to pull out due to elbow surgery.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman stepped up to face Chimaev in the middleweight bout. Following the shocking announcement, Dana White confirmed that the winner of the UFC 294 co-main event would be Strickland’s next title challenger.

Therefore, Du Plessis received the short end of the stick. Fans on Reddit reacted to the news about ‘Stillknocks’ not getting the next middleweight title shot by voicing sympathy and confusion:

“Not getting a title shot by beating Rob is actually wild. Imagine if Arnold Allen beat Holloway when they fought a while back and never got a title shot.”

“DDP vs Izzy for the right to call themselves African then.”

“2 welterweights came up in weight and jumped the line off 1 fight 😭😭 DDP and Cannonier are PISSED”

“Why isnt DDP getting the next shot??? It really doesnt make sense to me”

“Dana White unprivilege”

What’s next for Dricus Du Plessis?

It should be noted that things can change quickly in combat sports. Therefore, Dricus Du Plessis still has a chance to compete for a title in his next Octagon appearance. With that said, his chances aren’t high, as Dana White doesn’t seem happy about him turning down the UFC 293 fight against Israel Adesanya.

If ‘Stillknocks’ does need another win, he could be matched up against Israel Adesanya. The middleweight rivals haven’t been on the same page for months. They also faced off in the Octagon following Du Plessis’ win against Robert Whittaker.

A number one contender fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya makes sense, but nothing has been confirmed by the UFC.

