Dricus du Plessis vs. Alex Pereira next? 'Stillknocks' answers with 'Poatan' in front row of UFC 297 presser

Dricus du Plessis is set to challenge Sean Strickland for the middleweight title at UFC 297 this weekend. The No.2-ranked middleweight recently revealed his interest in chasing double champ status by facing Alex Pereira or whoever is holding the light heavyweight title at some point down the line.

Speaking at the UFC 297 pre-fight press conference, 'Stillknocks' was asked about the possibility of him moving up with 'Poatan' sitting in the front row. He responded:

"100%. 100%. After this, I have a whole division to take care of before I start thinking about that. I'm taking care of that division and whoever has the [belt] - whether it's him, whether it's somebody else, I don't care - after this division, that's what I'm after."

Strickland followed by claiming:

"Alex, after I put him away, you can put him away next. Don't worry, we got you. Dricus."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments about facing Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland's response below:

Expand Tweet

Watch the full UFC 297 press conference below:

Pereira previously competed in the middleweight division, capturing the belt against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. After 'The Last Stylebender' reclaimed the title at UFC 287 with a performance that earned UFC 2023 Knockout of the Year, 'Poatan' moved to the light heavyweight division, where he captured the title at UFC 295.

Sean Strickland claims it was never personal with Dricus du Plessis as fan rushes stage

Following comments made at the UFC 2024 season press conference, Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis were involved in an altercation in the crowd at UFC 296. Despite this, the middleweight champion insisted that things weren't personal while speaking to the media at the UFC 297 press conference, stating:

"It was never f**king personal. You have the c**k Sean O'Malley say some stupid s**t he knows nothing about. I go hard on everybody you guys. You don't think I deserve a little s**t, bro? I go hard on all you motherf**kers. I'm proud of the motherf**ker. You don't see me lose character often. This motherf**ker got me there."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Dricus du Plessis below:

As 'Tarzan' was speaking, a fan attempted to rush on stage to greet him before being promptly taken away by security. Subsequently, Strickland and du Plessis shook hands and made an agreement to fight to the death in the octagon this weekend.