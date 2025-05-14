  • home icon
  Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev being officially announced by Dana White sends fans into frenzy: "DDP EASY MONEY"

Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev being officially announced by Dana White sends fans into frenzy: "DDP EASY MONEY"

By Jake Foley
Modified May 14, 2025 18:27 GMT
Dricus du Plessis
Fans reacted to Dricus du Plessis (left) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (right) bout being announced. [Images courtesy: @DricusDuPlessis and @Khamzat_Chimaev on Instagram]

Fans reacted to UFC CEO Dana White officially announcing middleweight kingpin Dricus du Plessis' next title defense against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

In October 2024, Chimaev extended his UFC record to 8-0, with a Round 1 submission victory against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Following the dominant performance, 'Borz' jumped to the No. 3 spot in the middleweight division, strengthening his argument for a title shot.

Yesterday, White went live on Instagram and revealed several upcoming super fights, including Chimaev challenging Du Plessis for his 185-pound title in the UFC 319 main event on August 16.

Check out Dana White announcing Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below:

The fight announcement sparked reactions from fans. A user wrote:

"DDP EASY MONEY"
Others commented:

"This fight is fire"
"If Khamzat takes Dricus down quick he might submit him, but Dricus might win in the later rounds"
"Glad we finally get this fight! It’s probably the most anticipated fight that actually had a chance at getting made."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

'Stillknocks' became the UFC middleweight champion with a split decision win against Sean Strickland in January 2024. The South African champion has since defended his throne twice against Israel Adesanya (fourth-round rear-naked choke submission) and Strickland (unanimous decision).

Dricus du Plessis reacts to title defense against Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has long been on Dricus du Plessis' radar due to the former's star power. Following Dana White's official fight announcement, du Plessis took to Instagram and reacted to his matchup against Chimaev with the following caption:

"Prepare to be amazed.. Again!"

Check out Dricus du Plessis's post below:

At 31 years old, 'Borz' has an opportunity to fulfill his destiny of becoming a UFC champion. But, it'll be easier said than done for Chimaev, as du Plessis continues to defy the odds and emerge victorious inside the octagon.

UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev goes down inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 16. No. 1 ranked UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov will serve as the backup for the middleweight title main event.

More from Sportskeeda
