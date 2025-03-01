Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev reportedly in the works for UFC 318 in the U.S., fans react: "This one cooks"

Fans showed their excitement as reports emerged that the UFC is planning to book Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis for UFC 318 in America.

Chimaev’s dominant first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 cemented him as the next in line for the title. Meanwhile, ‘Stillknocks’ secured a unanimous decision victory against former middleweight champion Sean Strickland to retain the middleweight strap at UFC 312.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Chimaev’s fight against du Plessis. An X user, Rueben Carter, shared that the promotion is in the works to make the potential fight happen at UFC 318 in the United States.

This sparked reactions from MMA enthusiasts, who flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

One fan, hinting at Dana White’s connection with U.S. President Donald Trump, speculated that ‘Borz’ won’t have any visa issues, writing:

“Dana White- Khamzat won't have any issues fighting in the US, I know a guy.”

Another user expressed their excitement about the potential fight, commenting:

“Khamzat in the US... May have to attend.”

One MMA enthusiast added:

“This one cooks. Waiting for a real contender to win a title. it's not unexpected person winning it. He's the only guy that everybody wants to be champion.”

Another X user commented:

“DDP by somehow.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @realruebenking on X]

Anthony Hernandez predicts the winner of a potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus du Plessis showdown

Rising middleweight Anthony Hernandez shared his thoughts on the potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis.

During his recent appearance on Tim Welch’s YouTube channel, Hernandez was asked to pick a winner between ‘Borz’ and ‘Stillknocks’. ‘Fluffy’ highlighted the key differences in their gas tanks and praised du Plessis for his toughness, stating:

"DDP is hella tough. I would give it to him, he's a tank, bro. He's got a good gas tank. Khamzat looks like he gases, and, uh, you know what I mean? I don't think he would just get DDP out of there quick in the first round. That's not gonna happen. That dude's fu**ing tough, you know what I mean? He's a tough dude. Props to that guy for fu**ing killing it.”

Check out Anthony Hernandez’s comments below (11:32):

