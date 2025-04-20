Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 317 plans reportedly nixed amid injury 

There were strong rumors that UFC 317 was primed to host the long-awaited UFC middleweight title clash between champ Dricus du Plessis and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev. However, the main event may be headed for a late shuffle after reports surfaced that du Plessis has suffered an injury that could force him out of the card.

While there are no official confirmations on the rumors, veteran journalist Kevin Iole reported Friday that the South African champion might not be cleared in time for International Fight Week in June. That leaves the UFC scrambling for a new headliner and Chimaev possibly hunting for a different target.

Iole spoke about du Plessis’ potential injury when discussing UFC 317’s main event picture. With du Plessis possibly out of his bout with Chimaev, Kevin Iole reported that Islam Makhachev could headline International Fight Week in June. Shedding light on the situation on his website, Iole wrote:

"The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority has invested millions with the UFC to make International Fight Week a mega-event, and it’s become one of marquee cards of the year. It needs a superb headliner, such as the heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall."

He added:

"But if Jones isn’t prepared to fight in June, that fight likely moves to New York in November. I’m hearing Dricus Du Plessis is injured, and though there has been no confirmation, if that’s accurate, a bout between Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev couldn’t headline IFW. So Makhachev will be needed for Las Vegas in June."

Du Plessis recently defended his middleweight title for the second time in a rematch against Sean Strickland at UFC 312. Following the dominant win, the South African claimed that while he has plans to move up in weight class, he wants to wipe out his division first and take on Chimaev next.

