Dricus du Plessis will enter the GOAT discussion if he beats Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, says legendary MMA coach

UFC 319 headliner between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev is arguably the most anticipated fight of 2025, and according to a legendary MMA coach, a win this weekend could greatly elevate the reigning middleweight champion's standing among the legends of the sport.

Ad

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Firas Zahabi, who mentored fighters including the legendary Georges St-Pierre to MMA glory, claimed that 'Stillknocks' could cement himself as the greatest middleweight of all time and even enter the greatest of all time discussions with a win over Chimaev.

As the Tristar MMA head honcho sees it, even the great Anderson Silva's resume would pale in comparison to du Plessis' if he has a successful UFC 319 campaign:

Ad

Trending

"If he wins this fight, if DDP wins this fight, which is possible. Guys, my official pick is Khamzat Chimaev, but if DDP wins this fight, he's going to be the greatest middleweight of all time. If anybody asks me, 'Who is the greatest middleweight of all time?,' and DDP wins this fight, I'm like DDP, easy. 'What about Anderson Silva?' Anderson Silva is really, really [good]. He was a great champion, maybe the second greatest of all time, but without a doubt I'd say, head and shoulders above, DDP."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Zahabi doubled down that the South African's names could also come up in GOAT discussions if he emerges the victor against the wrestling maestro:

"He is going to be in the GOAT discussion. We are going to be talking about GOATs and some people are going to bring up DDP now, if he wins, if he beats Khamzat Chimaev."

Check out Firas Zahabi's comments on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below (0:13):

Ad

Ad

Firas Zahabi slams Dricus du Plessis' coach for comments on Khamzat Chimaev

Firas Zahabi believes Dricus du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, is a little "out of touch" with the game and doesn't realize what Khamzat Chimaev is capable of. The Canadian MMA trainer's comments come after Visser downplayed 'Borz's' MMA skill set during one of the UFC 319 countdown episodes.

Ad

As du Plessis' coach sees it, Chimaev is a one-dimensional fighter who relies solely on his wrestling and, as such, is no threat to his pupil. During the same YouTube video, Zahabi slammed the CIT Performance Institute founder for his comments, saying:

"You see DDP's coach, he is mouthing off, [saying], 'Oh, it's an easy fight for DDP. Khamzat is no good, he is one-dimensional.' He is talking like Khamzat is an easy fight. Is he insane? Are you insane? This is going to be a hard fight, guys. This is going to be a hard fight for both individuals. I find DDP's coach a little bit out of touch with what is going on here. Maybe he is just trying to hype up DDP... He is just putting Khamzat down, man. I feel that's pretty crazy."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.