"Drill this thief’s face down into that concrete platform" - Conor McGregor emphasizes significance of learning MMA

Conor McGregor recently opened up about the importance of learning basic skills in martial arts for self defense after coming across a video of a theft taking place on social media.

The former two-division UFC champion hasn't shied away from sharing his opinions on a variety of topics, including his fighting career, politics, and most recently martial arts training. A video surfaced on social media that showed a man attempting to mug another man in broad daylight while others were onlookers.

X account @RadioGenoa shared the video along with a caption that described the situation. The video caught McGregor's attention and he reposted it along with a caption that basic training would result in the situation being avoided entirely and suggested joining an MMA gym. He wrote:

"It is truly important to learn the martial arts in some capacity. The ability to drill this thief's face down into that concrete platform and keep him there with absolute ease is right there. 3-6 months training alone will give you the ability to deal with a situation like this with ease and with comfort against the majority of scum like this. Join a martial arts gym today!"

McGregor's tweet regarding importance of MMA training [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]

It will be interesting to see whether other fighters share McGregor's sentiments regarding the situation and if fans take him up on his suggestion and begin training in MMA for self defense.

Conor McGregor reacts to the success of 'Road House' on Amazon Prime Video

Conor McGregor recently reacted after it was confirmed that 'Road House' was a success on Amazon Prime Video.

It was McGregor's film debut and amassed 50 million views on the platform in its first two weekends. In light of the incredible success of the film, he took to his X account and expressed his gratitude for the studios for the viewership and noted what that figure converted to had it been a theatrical release. He wrote:

"Congrats to @amazonstudios and @mgmstudios on their @roadhousemovie becoming their most watched movie of all time! 50 million viewers over two weekends. That's $750m at the box office. In 10 days! Insane! Congrats all the team, it was a pleasure"

McGregor's tweet regarding 'Road House' success [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]

