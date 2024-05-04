"Duo we needed" - Fans react as Merab Dvalishvili and Indian UFC fighter Anshul Jubli linkup for meet-and-greet

Merab Dvalishvili has surprised Indian MMA fans by flying to Mumbai to attend a UFC fan meet-and-greet alongside Anshul Jubli, who also fights in the promotion.

'The Machine' has grown into one of MMA's most popular fighters due to his wild but down-to-earth demeanor, as well as his increasingly creative presence on social media.

In pursuit of a fight with current bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, the Georgian MMA fighter has released several hilarious skits online in an attempt to goad 'Sugar' into responding.

The love that fans have for the No.1 bantamweight contender, as well as for Jubli, was on display in the comments section of UFC India's recent Instagram post.

Sean O'Malley says he's pushing to fight Merab Dvalishvili next

Merab Dvalishvili has been in the bantamweight title picture since Aljamain Sterling's reign as champion. But with 'The Machine' being close friends and longtime training partners of Sterling, the pair both stated that they would refuse to fight one another.

Sterling's title reign came to an end against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 last year when 'Sugar' snapped the then-champion's nine-fight winning streak via TKO in the second round.

'Funk Master' announced that he would be moving to featherweight in the aftermath of his title defeat, leaving a clear path for his friend to make his pursuit for undisputed gold.

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley discussed the situation surrounding his next fight. The champion made it clear that the Georgian was next in line, but highlighted one key hold-up in the process of making the bout official.

He said the following:

"I'm trying to book it. I'm trying to get it booked asap. The only issue is that some of the next pay-per-views aren't in the country. And I'm not fighting out of the country. Not necessarily 'cause I don't want to... But I'm ready to go."

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss his potential fight with Merab Dvalishvili below from 51:45: