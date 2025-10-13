"Dustin is a class act" - Fans praise Dustin Poirier for meeting former NFL star battling ALS  

Dustin Poirier meeting a NFL legend suffering from ALS, caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide, who expressed their admiration for the former UFC superstar's kind nature.Poirier was present to witness New Orleans Saints' matchup against New England Patriots at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday. Saints recently shared a video of the former UFC interim lightweight kingpin surprising NFL great Steve Gleason, saying:''You are the real fighter Steve!''Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Dustin is a class act everywhere he goes. This is so awesome.''Another stated:''This is a post about Dustin Poirier showing respect to Steve Gleason. Saints fans, let's have more class. Respect Steve Gleason.''Other fans wrote:''@dustinpoirier respect brother your one of God's angels bringing some happiness to the world''''I know you’re upset about the game, but this isn’t the post to use post stupid comments. This is a very good fighter, showing some love to a kid who is dying of ALS.''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @saints on Instagram]As for the MMA scene, Poirier ended his professional career with 30 wins and 10 losses. Despite failing three times to capture the undisputed lightweight championship, the majority of fans admire Poirier for his tenacity, as proven by his performances in the octagon.In his last MMA appearance at UFC 318, Poirier challenged Max Holloway for the BMF belt in a trilogy matchup in front of his home audience at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The fight lasted 25 minutes, and Poirier lost by unanimous decision, announcing his retirement from MMA during his post-fight interview. A month later, he served as a desk analyst for UFC 319.Dustin Poirier discusses his feelings after MMA retirementDustin Poirier laid down his gloves inside the octagon after losing to Max Holloway at UFC 318 earlier this year in July.When asked if he missed MMA during a recent X Q&amp;A session, Poirier replied:''Every day, the moment my eyes open. I’ve done it for two decades, dedicated my life to it.... A part of me has died.''Poirier is interested in making his combat sports return in a boxing matchup against Nate Diaz. Notably, the two were expected to face each other at UFC 230 in 2018. However, 'The Diamond' pulled out from the matchup due to a a hip injury.