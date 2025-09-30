  • home icon
  • "One that got away" - Dustin Poirier clears stance on comeback, only wants Nate Diaz fight

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 30, 2025 06:40 GMT
Dustin Poirier (left) wants to face Nate Diaz (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Dustin Poirier is hoping to make his combat sports return in a boxing matchup against Nate Diaz.

In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 318 in July, Poirier challenged Max Holloway for the BMF belt in a trilogy matchup. Holloway spoiled the evening for Poirier by securing a unanimous decision victory in the main event. Following which, the Louisiana native hung up his gloves and announced his MMA retirement in front of his home crowd.

Poirier, who made his debut as an analyst at UFC 319 last month, recently voiced his desire to face Diaz in a 12-round boxing matchup under the Zuffa Boxing banner. Championship Rounds took to X and shared the 36-year-old's remarks, which stated:

''Zuffa Boxing 12rnds me and Nathaniel I'd do it. Only 1 more fight I'd take. I'm retired I'm done, but Nate is one that got away."

Diaz has yet to respond to Poirier's callout. However, given their popularity in the combat sports world, fans can expect a showdown between the two. Notably, Diaz and Poirier were scheduled to face each other at UFC 230 in 2018 at Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, their fight was canceled after 'The Diamond' suffered a hip injury.

The Stockton native ventured into the boxing scene after his last octagon appearance against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in 2022. He suffered a unanimous decision loss against Jake Paul before defeating former rival Jorge Masvidal via majority decision inside the squared circle last year. Diaz is now aiming to compete at the UFC White House card in 2026.

Dustin Poirier offers prediction for the UFC 320 main event

Alex Pereira is set to headline UFC 320 on Saturday in a light heavyweight title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Dustin Poirier backed Pereira to reclaim his belt:

''Alex [Pereira] being a underdog in any fight, I think is a good bet because this guy can change the fight at any moment. I honestly think Alex is going to get his hand raised...I think he's telling the truth. Whether that stuff needs to be said, you know, it's I don't know...But I don't feel like Alex is a liar. He's not making stuff up. I'm sure we all go into fights injured and it's up to the severity of his injuries. I don't know. But I don't think he's a liar. So, it might just be part of the mind games as well.'' [43:17 of the interview]
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

