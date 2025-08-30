Nate Diaz is eyeing a busier schedule, with multiple fights each year, although he currently has no matchups locked in. The former UFC star made an appearance at Mike Perry's recent Dirty Boxing show, where he spent some time addressing the media on his career plans and the upcoming White House event.Once one of the top stars in the Dana White helmed promotion, Diaz parted ways with the UFC in 2022 after a 15-year-long run. In his last fight at UFC 279, Diaz secured a fourth-round submission win against Tony Ferguson.Since his exit, the 40-year-old has had two high-profile boxing fights, a unanimous decision loss against Jake Paul in 2023 and a majority decision win over Jorge Masvidal in 2024.Speaking to the media about his plans, the Stockton native said:&quot;Nobody is free, so there is nobody to fight. I want to fight three times a year, but everyone is f**king locked out. So, it's just a matter of time; we are trying to fight ASAP. That's what's happening. [I've been] training chilling, doing what I do... [I'm interested in] both [boxing and MMA] jiu-jitsu also. So, I'm going to do all the combat sports as much a possible till the end of time.&quot;Much like many UFC stars, Diaz also seems to have his eyes set on the upcoming White House fight card. When asked if he was interested in the event, the MMA fighter said:&quot;Yeah, a 100%. That's the most [interesting] thing I'm looking forward to.&quot;Check out Nate Diaz's comments below:When Nate Diaz laid out a plan to complete his UFC legacyWhile Nate Diaz is one of the most popular names in MMA, he has never won a UFC title or even fought for one other than the symbolic BMF strap, and that seems to be a blemish the fighter wishes to see erased from his legacy.During an interview with Full Violence, when he was asked what he'd like to accomplish to cap off his UFC career, the Cesar Gracie Fight Team affiliate said:&quot;Everybody is boring right now so, I'm trying to do other s**t for the moment, but I want to go back and get a UFC title. I don't want to fight for nothing, you know, I want to fight for something.&quot;However, Diaz also highlighted that he was not yet ready to return to the world's premier MMA organization, citing a severe decline in star power on its roster. As he sees it, other than Alex Pereira, no one is creating a buzz in the MMA circuit.