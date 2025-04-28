Dustin Poirier announces 184th NFL Draft pick for the New Orleans Saints, fans react: "Diamond certified selection"

Dustin Poirier recently collaborated with Super Bowl XLIV winners, the New Orleans Saints. A video of 'The Diamond' was shared on the NFL team's Instagram page, in which he announced Devin Neal as their 184th draft pick to the approval of the Saints fans.

While 'The Diamond' is not from New Orleans, he is from the state of Louisiana. So, it comes as no surprise that he appeared to take pleasure in collaborating with the Saints, with the former interim UFC lightweight champion saying on the podium:

"With the 184th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the New Orleans Saints' select Devin Neal, running back, Kansas [Jayhawks]. Welcome to the team!"

Check out Dustin Poirier announcing Devin Neal as the New Orleans Saints' 184th NFL draft pick below:

Naturally, a wave of fans flocked to the comment section of the New Orleans Saints' Instagram post to share their thoughts. While many focused on Neal as an American Football prospect, others took the time to praise Poirier, who is gearing up for his retirement fight at UFC 318.

One fan comment was a nod to Poirier's now-famous promise to punish bitter rival Conor McGregor at UFC 264 for reneging on a promised donation to The Good Fight Foundation:

"Pain in full [diamond emoji]"

Others simply praised the ex-interim lightweight champion:

"Diamond certified selection [diamond emoji]"

More praise was heaped on 'The Diamond,' this time for his lightweight legacy:

"Dustin is a GOAT"

Another fan also elected to praise Poirier, saying:

"Poirier's the man"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reaction to Dustin Poirier's collaboration with the New Orleans Saints

As far as Poirier is concerned, he will be looking to bring glory back to Louisiana, especially given the circumstances of his UFC 318 bout.

Dustin Poirier's UFC 318 fight will be in New Orleans

Before the UFC's official announcement for UFC 318, Dustin Poirier himself had hinted that his retirement fight would take place in New Orleans. As it turns out, he wasn't merely teasing. He faces Max Holloway in a trilogy bout for the BMF title, a belt he recently failed to win when Justin Gaethje knocked him out at UFC 291.

Ironically, Gaethje, much like Holloway, is a fighter that Poirier had beaten before at UFC on FOX 29. However, he is 2-0 against Holloway and will look to walk away with a championship belt strapped to his waist.

