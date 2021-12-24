"I took a L but made a sell" - Dustin Poirier appreciates Charles Oliveira buying his hot sauce

Dustin Poirier recently took to social media to thank UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for purchasing his hot sauce.

Thanking the lightweight champion, Poirier posted the following tweet through Twitter:

"I took a L but made a sell! Always be closing! Thanks champ!"

Dustin Poirier was defeated in the main event of UFC 269 by Charles Oliveira. After being brutalized on the ground by Oliveira in the second round, Poirier was submitted with a standing rear-naked choke in round three.

'The Diamond' has dropped three spots in the men's pound-for-pound rankings. Poirier is now ranked No.8, a significant drop from his previous position of No.5.

Dustin Poirier also lost his No.1 contender spot in the newly updated lightweight rankings to Justin Gaethje. Meanwhile, in the men's pound-for-pound rankings, Charles Oliveira has risen three spots to replace Dustin Poirier.

UFC Rankings

Dustin Poirier talks on his defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Dustin Poirier lost in his second shot at the undisputed lightweight title in the main event of UFC 269 to Charles Oliveira. Poirier had previously lost his first shot at undisputed gold to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in 2019.

Poirier was submitted with a third-round rear-naked choke against 'The Eagle,' in a bout similar to his loss to Oliveira.

Dustin Poirier was devastated after being submitted for the second time in an undisputed championship fight. During the post-fight press conference, Poirier told reporters:

"It sucks. I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked out again. I'm just heartbroken really. Obviously, I knew his jiu-jitsu was the best, some of the best, the most submissions in UFC history coming into this fight," said Dustin Poirier."

Dustin Poirier got off to a fast start, dealing significant damage on the feet to Charles Oliveira in the first round.

Oliveira, however, wrestled Poirier to the ground early in round two and pounded him with elbows for the rest of the round.

Several fans and pundits were taken aback by Poirier's apparent contentment in staying on the ground in round two and not trying to get back on his feet. Poirier went on to explain why, telling reporters:

"That's kind of the reason I didn't go crazy trying to sweep and get up that second round. 'Cos like I said leading this, I'd rather lose the round than give my back and lose the fight trying to scramble back up. But he ended up getting to my back regardless. The guy's good. He's the champ," said Dustin Poirier."

Watch Dustin Poirier's interview at UFC 269 post-fight press conference below:

