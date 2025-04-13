Dustin Poirier, Belal Muhammad, and others react to Jean Silva's "nasty" submission win over Bryce Mitchell: "Earth is flat on your back"

Jean Silva authored a stellar performance at UFC 314 against Bryce Mitchell, battering his opponent before submitting him in round two. The finish drew the immediate attention of the MMA world, especially from Silva's fellow roster-mates who were in awe of his win.

Check out Silva's submission of Mitchell:

Round two saw a slick ninja choke, of all things, forcing a tap from Mitchell, who subsequently fell unconscious. On X/Twitter, ex-bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling praised the finish, writing:

"Did not see Silva with the submission win over Bryce on my bingo card. Slick finish!"

Welterweight action fighter Joaquin Buckley was also stunned.

"Didn't expect a submission finish from Silva but nasty work"

Trash-talker extraordinaire Dillon Danis was also left impressed by 'The Lord's' win.

"Jean Silva a bad motherf*cker"

Meanwhile, MMA reporter Jed I. Goodman poked fun at 'Thug Nasty's' belief in the Flat Earth conspiracy theory.

"Earth is flat on your back"

Dustin Poirier, known for jumping the guillotine in fights despite never submitting anyone with it, replied to a fan's post on X suggesting that Silva won with a guillotine. He quickly reminded the fan that it was a ninja choke instead.

"Ninja choke!"

Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, meanwhile, expressed interest in a fight between 'The Lord' and Charles Oliveira.

"Silva vs. Oliveira would be hot"

Featherweight mainstay Billy Quarantillo took the time to praise the gym where Silva trains.

"Dangggg these Fighting Nerds are legit, geez"

The Schmo also chimed in.

"Jean Silva got dat Aura"

Another MMA reporter Shakiel Mahjouri also shared his thoughts on the finish.

"LOOOOOOOOOL Bryce Mitchell choked unconscious by striker Jean Silva"

More members of the MMA journalism world popped up, with Amy Kaplan praising Silva.

"Never had any doubt. Jean Silva for president!"

This was echoed by Will Harris from Anatomy of a Fighter.

"Silva is a MF beast"

Ariel Helwani, who is Jewish, took a subtle swipe at 'Thug Nasty's' occasional antisemitic rhetoric.

"Jean Silva chokes out Bryce Mitchell cold. Wow. What a dominant performance from start to finish. That was spectacular. Happy Passover."

Another MMA reporter Mac Mally shared his thoughts, posting a picture of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil.

"Bryce Mitchell: I can defeat anything with Jesus Christ behind my back. Jean Silva:"

Reactions to Silva's submission over Mitchell

Now, Silva will undoubtedly take the momentum from the win to fight an even bigger name next.

