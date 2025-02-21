  • home icon
  • "My Jewish friends will not be quiet" - Israeli fighter set to grapple Bryce Mitchell at KC53 had dire warning for UFC fighter over H*tler remarks

"My Jewish friends will not be quiet" - Israeli fighter set to grapple Bryce Mitchell at KC53 had dire warning for UFC fighter over H*tler remarks

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Feb 21, 2025 00:57 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Mitchell v Ige - Source: Getty
Bryce Mitchell set to grapple Israeli fighter [Image credits: Getty Images]

Bryce Mitchell last entered the octagon in December as he defeated Kron Gracie via third-round knockout at UFC 310. The No.13-ranked featherweight has since found himself marred in controversy after labeling Adolf Hitler as a good guy.

While his next UFC bout has not been announced, 'Thug Nasty' is reportedly set to make his combat sports return against Israeli prospect Ilay Barzilay in a grappling event at Karate Combat 53. Ariel Helwani broke the news, posting on X:

"Ilay Barzilay x Bryce Mitchell has been signed for next week’s Karate Combat 53 event. It’ll be a Pit Submission (grappling) 180-pound catchweight fight, per promotion officials. Feb. 28. Denver."
Barzilay had called Mitchell out on Instagram following his comments, stating:

"@thugnasty_ufc you are brave with your opinions in front of the camera ha? disappointed to hear that from an athlete in your level because I had no idea you're that dumb but josh probably destroyed that brain. Me and my Jewish friends will not be quiet about that if you really think like that I welcome you to keep that same energy next time you around me because I will come right to you. Enough with that stupid people around, they feel too comfortable"
Check out Ariel Helwani's post and a screenshot of Ilia Barzilay's comment below:

Mitchell faced plenty of backlash over his comments, with UFC CEO Dana White labeling him as one of the "dumbest" human beings. It is unclear when he will make his return to the octagon. However, he will face a test in a fighter who has plenty of animosity for him.

What did Bryce Mitchell say about Adolf Hilter?

Bryce Mitchell debuted his ArkanSanity Podcast late in January 2025 and immediately brought controversy upon himself. The No.13-ranked featherweight labeled Adolf Hitler as a good guy, stating:

"I honestly think that Hitl*r was a good guy based upon my own research - not my public education indoctrination. I really do think that before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy to go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays."
Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

Mitchell has since apologized for his comments claiming that he is not a Nazi. However, much of the public damage has already been done. He has shared that he plans to resume his podcast.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
