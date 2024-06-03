Dustin Poirier calls Conor McGregor a "sniper", says Michael Chandler's patented flaws will lead to definitive KO shot at UFC 303

Dustin Poirier has shared the octagon with Conor McGregor three times and with Michael Chandler once. 'The Diamond' recently shared his prediction for the upcoming clash between the two, which will headline UFC 303 later this month, ending 'The Notorious' three-year hiatus from mixed martial arts.

Speaking at his UFC 302 post-fight press conference, the No. 4-ranked lightweight said:

"If Conor comes back anywhere similar to what he was before the injury - I'm talking timing wise, his rhythm - I think he knocks Chandler out. Obviously, I've fought them both. I've fought Conor three times. The way Chandler covers distance with big movements against a sniper like Conor, you're going to run into something big and you can't take those shots."

Trending

He continued:

"Chandler's had a long career. He's been hurt a lot. I'm not saying he's chinny, but I'm saying you can't cover distance with a sniper like Conor. If he's like he was, he's going to knock Chandler out."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler below:

Expand Tweet

Poirier first faced McGregor at UFC 178, all the way back in 2014, losing the featherweight bout via first-round TKO. The No. 4-ranked lightweight got his revenge with a second-round TKO victory at UFC 257 in January 2021. Six months later, he picked up a first-round TKO victory at UFC 264, as the former double champ suffered a broken leg.

Meanwhile, 'The Diamond' defeated Chandler via third-round submission at UFC 281 in November 2022. 'The Notorious' and 'Iron' will both return to the octagon for the first time since their losses to Poirier.

Dustin Poirier shares thoughts on retirement following third title bout loss

Dustin Poirier suffered his third loss in an undisputed lightweight title bout at UFC 302 last weekend as he was unable to dethrone Islam Makhachev, losing the bout via fifth-round submission. Leading up to the fight, 'The Diamond' had teased that it could be his last trip to the octagon.

Speaking in his post-fight interview, he weighed in on retirement, saying:

"I just got to see. I was fighting to be the world champion. What else am I fighting for? Just to fight for the thrill? Because I am addicted to it, no doubt, but for the money? I'm good. Me and my family are good. I don't need the money. Money's great, but my health is first. What am I fighting for? To be the champion again? Will I ever get that shot, even if I go on a streak? I don't know."

Check out Dustin Poirier's full comments below:

Expand Tweet

Poirier said he has yet to decide on retirement. He noted that he does not want the sport to retire him and phase him out for holding on too long while acknowledging that he may not return to the octagon. The former interim lightweight champion has a professional mixed martial arts record of 30-9 (1) and will likely be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame when he hangs up his gloves.