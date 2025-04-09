"Dustin Poirier can submit him” - Paddy Pimblett scoffs at Michael Chandler’s claim he won’t be in submission danger at UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett will enter the biggest fight of his life at UFC 314 on April 12, a co-main event clash against the explosive Michael Chandler. With the Scouser touted for his elite grappling skillset, there has been much conversation surrounding whether or not he will be able to submit 'Iron'.

With Chandler having only been submitted once in his career, there are doubts about Pimblett's chances of securing a finish on the ground. But 'The Baddy' is more than confident that his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skillset will be enough to finish the fight.

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, the 30-year old was asked to respond to Chandler's claim that if Charles Oliveira, the UFC record holder for submission wins, could not submit him, then Pimblett would not be able to. The Scouser replied:

"I'll submit him. Dustin Poirier can submit him, and his jiu-jitsu is nowhere near the level of mine. Styles make fights. It's one of them. Charles wasn't really hunting the submission that much against him, I don't think. It was more using [the back take] for control. I know for a fact I'll submit him. If I get his back, he's going to sleep."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's response to Michael Chandler below (1:55):

Gilbert Burns breaks down Michael Chandler's keys to beating Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler is arguably the most dangerous Round 1 fighter at 155 pounds. The explosiveness of Chandler is unparalleled at lightweight, and he boasts eight career knockout wins in the opening round.

However, Chandler's training partner Gilbert Burns stated that if the 38-year-old hopes to win this fight, he should try to keep it standing.

Burns has arguably the best BJJ skillset in the UFC, and he recently featured on the promotion's Embedded episode for the UFC 314 fight week. 'Durinho' said:

"Michael's ready, you know. Facing a guy that's very tough. I had the honor to grapple with Paddy when I was in Manchester, the guy has high-level grappling. So the key to Michael is to keep the fight on the feet. If he has to grapple, [if] he has to take this guy down and ground-and-pound. We don't want to grapple the grappler."

Check out Gilbert Burns break down Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett below (8:30):

