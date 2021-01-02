Dustin Poirier celebrates ten years in the UFC with a toast to 'many more victories'

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier started his UFC career precisely ten years ago. 'The Diamond' fought his first fight on January 1, 2010 - a win via unanimous decision against Josh Grispi.

Poirier went on his social media to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his UFC debut. Although the American competes in the UFC lightweight weight class nowadays, his first bout for the promotion was in the featherweight division.

Since then, Poirier has accumulated 18 wins, five losses, besides one no-contest fight. He made his return to the lightweight division following his defeat to Conor McGregor in UFC 178. The two are set to rematch on January 23 in UFC 257.

"Ten years ago today, I made my first walk in the UFC. It's hard to get there, it's harder to stay there. To many more Victories! Happy new year," tweeted Dustin Poirier.

Currently the second best-ranked contender in the UFC lightweight rankings, Dustin Poirier had some memorable performances throughout his UFC career. Five out of his six last appearances were awarded either with the Fight or Performance of the Night honors.

After beating Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez one after the other, Dustin Poirier positioned himself as a contender for the UFC lightweight championship. He won the interim belt against Max Holloway but then ruined his chance of becoming the definitive lightweight champion by losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

With Nurmagomedov's retirement, Dustin Poirier is a serious contender for the weight class' title once again. 'The Diamond' will reignite his belt chances if he outperforms McGregor in their upcoming rematch.

Is Dustin Poirier versus Conor McGregor for the UFC lightweight championship?

With three or four clear title contenders and many others trying to get their name in the title shot discussion, the UFC lightweight division is probably the most exciting weight class in the promotion at the moment.

Speculation that the UFC 257 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could serve as a "semi-final" with the winner going to a title shot against another opponent is getting prominence of late.

Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was one to join the voices saying that it would make sense for the winner of the UFC 257 bout follows to be throned the new division's champion.

While the UFC and its president, Dana White, try to change Nurmagomedov's mind about his retirement, other fighters started their campaigns for a right to a title shot. Charles Oliveira, Tony Ferguson, Islam Makhachev are some of the names involved in the talks.

Who do you think should be the next UFC lightweight champion? Sound off in the comments.