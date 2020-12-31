Watch: Conor McGregor commentates over his first fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 178

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was captured on video providing commentary on his UFC 178 bout against Dustin Poirier. The duo fought at featherweight and the Irishman would emerge victorious, felling Poirier with a well placed left hook behind the ear in the very first round.

In a resurfaced Fox Sports 2 video from 2015, Conor McGregor can be seen at this taunting and teasing best as he takes us through the whole one minute and forty-six seconds of the fight duration.

Watch the full video below:

Conor McGregor takes on Poirier one more time at UFC 257 at fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Both fighters are stepping inside the octagon on January 23rd, 2021 on the backs of impressive wins.

While McGregor knocked out veteran Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246, Poirier outpointed Dan Hooker in a war of attrition at UFC Vegas 4.

Incidentally, both these wins for duo came after suffering losses at the hands of outgoing UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In fact, it was Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shock retirement at UFC 254 which makes this bout so pivotal.

Khabib submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in the second round and then stepped away from the octagon. He then mentioned that he had promised his mother he will not fight again without his father by his side, who had earlier in the year passed away.

Therefore, there is reason to believe that the Conor – Dustin rematch may crown the new king of the lightweight division.

Conor McGregor’s subsequent commentary stints

Since his win against Dustin at UFC 178, Conor McGregor has become a global cultural icon with a massive fan following.

He has numerous business ventures too, which add to his global reach.

He has been invited as a guest analyst or expert on many high-profile fights since becoming UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion.

Most well known perhaps is his own commentary on the UFC 229 brawl.

He even took a shot at veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan, criticizing the latter's style.