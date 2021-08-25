“I think we will end up fighting at some point” - Dustin Poirier confirms he wants to fight Nate Diaz

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier has confirmed he wants to fight fan favorite Nate Diaz at some point in the future.

These two men have had a long-standing rivalry with one another despite never stepping into the octagon to fight one another. They had been scheduled to square off at UFC 230 in a highly anticipated Madison Square Garden showdown but due to injury, Dustin Poirier had to pull out - prompting Diaz to mock and tease him for the better part of two years.

Will Dustin Poirier throw down against Nate Diaz?

Now, in a recent interview, Dustin Poirier has made it clear once and for all that he does want to fight Nate Diaz one day.

“I’ve been wanting to fight Nate for a long time. Maybe that’s one of the fights I move up to 170 [pounds] for, you know? I think we will end up fighting at some point.”

Nate Diaz is known for fluctuating between lightweight and welterweight. When it comes to Dustin Poirier, the equation is far more simple - he’s been a leading figure in the 155-pound division for many years now. His only experience prior to that in the UFC was a stint at featherweight.

In terms of the actual fight itself, it does feel like it’s just a matter of time before these guys finally decide to settle their beef in the cage.

Dustin Poirier probably has his eyes set firmly on the UFC lightweight title and Charles Oliveira, as he probably should. However, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be tempted by the prospect of a meeting with Nate Diaz. After all, he wants to generate the most amount of money imaginable in the name of securing a great financial future for his family - and why wouldn’t he?

That’s also the reason why it wouldn’t be foolish to think Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4 is a realistic possibility. Once, that is, McGregor recovers from the leg break he suffered in their third encounter last month.

It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but in this game, money talks.

Edited by Jack Cunningham