Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor rematch could be for undisputed UFC lightweight title

Dustin Poirier thinks that his rematch against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257 could have the lightweight title on the line.

More than six years after their first fight at UFC 178, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to meet again at UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on January 23.

Both McGregor and Poirier are top contenders in the UFC lightweight division, and with Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement, the lightweight title is seemingly vacant.

Since Khabib's retirement, though, UFC president Dana White has remained adamant about the undefeated champion returning to the Octagon again. Despite White announcing that the UFC 257 headliner between Poirier and McGregor won't have the lightweight title on the line, The Diamond believes there’s a chance that the fight could end up being for the 155lbs gold strap.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Dustin Poirier claimed that it would make sense for the UFC to put the belt on the winner of the upcoming clash between him and Conor McGregor.

“I think if Khabib’s retired and not coming back, then I’m next in line for the title shot, and this could be the title fight. This could be for the undisputed belt. I think that’d make sense. Dana’s saying one thing, Khabib’s saying another. Who knows what the truth is? Time will tell.”

Dustin Poirier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't coming back

Dustin Poirier believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov has no intention of returning for another title defense, and the division needs to move on in his absence.

Poirier stated that he believes Nurmagomedov is serious about staying retired. The Diamond stated that even though the initial announcement in the aftermath of UFC 254 may have been a very emotional moment for the Russian, he reiterated the decision to stay retired one month later in a recent interview.

“The division has to move on,” Poirier added. “The only thing that makes me think the guy is serious is, first of all, he doesn’t seem like a bull(expletive)er, and if he said he’s done right after the fight and his father just passed away, it’s an emotional moment. You just got another title defense, you get to go back home to your family. You might say those things right after. But a month later, you’re still singing the same tune? Maybe the guy’s mind is somewhere else. Maybe he is moving forward. Maybe, like he said, he’s accomplished everything he set out to do. I don’t know. But if he is done, somebody has to fight for that belt.”

Dustin Poirier recently stated that he will not be looking to exact revenge for his TKO loss to Conor McGregor in 2014 and is solely focused on getting his hand raised after the fight. Poirier claimed that he would fight smart and not let emotions get in the way of earning a win against one of the biggest stars in the sport.