Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have revealed that their potential clash at UFC 257 could take place at lightweight.

The matchup could have crucial implications in the title picture. Both Poirier and McGregor took to Twitter to reveal that they're going to run it back at lightweight and though nothing's been confirmed yet, the winner of this fight could very well be crowned the new king of lightweights.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement at UFC 254, the lightweight division is now left without a champion and the list of top contenders vying for a shot at the vacant 155lbs gold strap just keeps on growing.

For the UFC, it's a good dilemma to have as they figure out a way to crown a new champion at lightweight.

The names that have popped up the most following Nurmagomedov's retirement are that of former two-division champion Conor McGregor and former interim champ Dustin Poirier. Earlier this month, UFC president Dana White revealed that the promotion is trying to book a rematch between the pair, targeting January 2021.

Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier previously acknowledged the fact that they are in talks with the promotion for the fight. However, McGregor wanted to fight Poirier at welterweight.

With the UFC lightweight title vacant at the moment, it would appear that a re-match between McGregor and Dustin Poirier could make more sense at 155 pounds.

Will the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier matchup crown a new champion?

A Conor McGregor fight always attracts eyeballs and MMA fans will be eagerly awaiting his return to the Octagon. What we will also get from the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor matchup is a slugfest between two of the more accomplished strikers in the lightweight division.

Dana White knows the unbelievable levels of hype this fight could generate if he dangles the 'vacant title' carrot for it.

The division is also in need of a new champion and either of these two men sitting on the lightweight throne would make the division all the more interesting going forward.