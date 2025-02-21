Dustin Poirier drops one-word response to MMA reporter faulting the UFC for costing him what could've been an undisputed title win over Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier came up short on three occasions to capture the UFC lightweight championship. However, according to a prominent MMA reporter, the UFC's handling of Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement decision left Poirier bearing the brunt of the series of events.

While Poirier has never claimed the undisputed championship, he laid hands on the interim gold at UFC 236 with a unanimous decision win against Max Holloway.

Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC in Oct. 2020 after his win against Justin Gaethje, citing his father's death and a promise to his mother as the key factors behind the decision. Meanwhile, the UFC was seemingly persuading him to reconsider the decision to setup a rematch against arch-rival Conor McGregor.

The Irishman squared off against Poirier at UFC 257 and lost the fight by TKO in the second round. Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently took to X to claim that "undisputed or not," Poirier was the champion after his win against Holloway.

Check out Israel Adesanya's X post below:

Prominent MMA journalist Mike Bohn reacted to Adesanya's post and wrote:

"Dustin Poirier also should’ve won a vacant, undisputed lightweight title when he KO’d Conor McGregor in Abu Dhabi, but UFC wouldn’t acknowledge Khabib’s retirement decision and move the belt on."

Bohn's assessment of the situation drew a terse reply from Poirier, who wrote:

"Preach!"

Check out Dustin Poirier's reaction below:

Dustin Poirier reacts to an MMA journalist's X post. [Screenshots courtesy: @DustinPoirier on X]

Dustin Poirier reacts to upcoming clash between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker

Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker will clash in a high-stake clash on March 8, 2025 at UFC 313.

Dustin Poirier, having shared the octagon with both the fighters of the UFC 313 co-main event fixture, has firsthand experience of the "war" that accompanies with facing them. 'Diamond' fought Gaethje twice in the past, winning the first fight by TKO and losing at UFC 291 via knockout for the symbolic 'BMF' title.

He engaged in a five-round back-and-forth affair against Hooker in June 2020, which was also the President's Choice Fight of the Year Nominee in the 2020 UFC Honor Awards.

Previwing the fight during a fan interaction on X, Poirier wrote:

"Great match up!! Can't wait to see that! Gonna be a WAR."

Check out Dustin Poirier's X post below:

