Artur Beterbiev, the undisputed boxing light-heavyweight champion, continues to perform at the highest level at 40 years old.

Beterbiev is set to rematch Dmitry Bivol next after the 34-year-old pushed him to his limits in their first encounter in October 2024. Beterbiev narrowly won a close majority decision but remains focused on improving his performance and correcting any mistakes from that fight.

Beterbiev revealed that his boxing career would only continue as long as his mother allowed him to fight. This dynamic mirrors the sentiments of another prominent Russian athlete, Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose retirement decision was influenced by a promise to his mother.

After his father Abdulmanap's demise, Nurmagomedov made a promise to his mother that he would never fight again. This promise became a defining moment in his career, marking the end of his fighting journey with a record of 29-0.

For Beterbiev, his mother’s approval and encouragement provide him with a unique source of motivation to continue pursuing his career. Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Beterbiev clarified that he would continue to fight until he has the permission of his mother:

"Yes, but I think my mum never says that [top stop boxing]. She gives me this power. Like any mother... any mother worries about their child. Yes, my mother worries but she supports me. She gave me approval." [H/t: Sky Sports]

Artur Beterbiev dismisses idea of a potential clash against Canelo Alvarez

Artur Beterbiev has dismissed the idea of fighting Canelo Alvarez, stating he is no longer interested in a matchup with the Mexican superstar.

Beterbiev, who is set to defend his undisputed light-heavyweight title against Dmitry Bivol in a rematch this Saturday, previously harbored hopes of a fight with Alvarez when the latter was champion in his division. However, with Alvarez no longer competing at light-heavyweight, Beterbiev sees no reason for the bout.

Speaking about a potential clash with Alvarez in an interview with Boxing News, Beterbiev said:

“I’m not really interested in him, because when he was the champion in my category, yes, I wanted to fight him, but now he doesn’t have anything in my category.” [H/t: Boxing Scene]

