Dustin Poirier explains how Islam Makhachev could “run into” a knockout as he doubles down on his chance of winning at UFC 302

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev will go to war in the main event of UFC 302 for the lightweight title. The king of the 155-pound division is a massive -625 favorite entering the bout, but 'The Diamond' is adamant he will land the knockout blow and walk away with the belt.

Makhachev has shown himself to be more than just a grappler, with his headkick KO of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, and knockdown of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, both examples of his striking accumen.

But Poirier believes that he has the ability to set a trap for the champion to fall into on the night.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, the former interim lightweight champion discussed his chances of beating Makhachev, saying:

"I just know if he comes in fumbling over his feet, his weight's over his feet and he's trying to hit me with big shots, I'm going to set him up and he's going to run into something. We've seen him hurt before, even guys that have never been dropped, we know they can be put down. They're human. I just think I'm the guy to do it."

Watch Dustin Poirier preview his clash with Islam Makhachev below (11:00):

Dustin Poirier believes the new UFC glove design could cause more cuts

UFC 302 will play host to the debut of the promotion's new glove design, which is said to reduce eye pokes and several other issues revolving around the previous design.

The gloves have received largely positive reviews so far, but according to Dustin Poirier, they may cause more cuts to happen during fights. 'The Diamond' pointed to a difference in the type of foam used by the manufacturing company in the new design as the reason.

Ahead of his main event title clash with Islam Makhachev, Poirier appeared at the media day, where he shared his thoughts on the new glove design. He said:

"I think they're more comfortable. It's easier to make a fist. I do think there might be more cuts because the padding isn't as dense. I feel like the knuckles are gonna pierce through that padding that they have and cause more cuts, I think. But I like 'em better, they're more comfortable to make a fist in. The other gloves were really stiff and straight. Whatever foam they're using in these, it's really easy to make a fist."

Watch Dustin Poirier's interview below (5:40):