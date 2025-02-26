Dustin Poirier goes ballistic on "fake" Michael Chandler in fiery rant explaining why he dislikes 'Iron' so much: "And he's a cheater"

Dustin Poirier has reignited his feud with Michael Chandler, calling him "fake" and accusing him of multiple illegal moves during their UFC 281 clash. The two lightweights faced off in 2022, with Poirier securing a third-round submission victory, but bad blood has lingered ever since.

Speaking on the Off Pocket Podcast, Poirier recalled a past encounter with Chandler before he joined the UFC, where he initially respected him. However, he claims Chandler later turned on him, leading to their heated rivalry:

"Long time ago, I was at a Bellator event. [Chandler] Comes from the back [and says] I just want to come over. Shake your hand.I respect you so much, man... Fast forward a year, two years, whatever. He makes it to the UFC. Now he's talking trash on me. And then I saw him in Vegas. He was coming into an event at the T-Mobile Arena, and that's the first time I saw him since… I said, you know, you a fake, I will beat your a**. And then they book the fight, right? [UFC 281]. He's fake, bro. And he might be a good person at home. But what I've my personal experience is fake, man."

The Louisiana native also accused Chandler of cheating during their fight, pointing to controversial moments that were caught on replay:

“And he's a cheater... He does all kinds of stuff, man. Blows the blood in my eyes after I break his nose. That's cool. I've done that before and I admitted it after. And then Chandler, I brought it up and he said he didn't do it. Like, just admit it, bro, you so fake."

Check out Dustin Poirier's rant on Michael Chandler below:

Dustin Poirier eyes retirement fight in Louisiana

Dustin Poirier has revealed that his final UFC fight could take place in his home state of Louisiana. The former interim lightweight champion, who has hinted at retirement, aims to close out his career where it started.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Poirier shared that discussions are underway for a fight in July or August, possibly in New Orleans:

"I'll drop it. It's Summer. July or August probably, and we're working on UFC New Orleans. I'm trying to retire in my home state. The UFC hasn't been there since maybe 2015... I fought on the card [headlined by Dan Henderson vs. Tim Boetsch] as well."

He added:

"I fought Yancy Medeiros but that was the last time I got to fight at home. So to retire where it all started in Louisiana would be incredible for me and my career."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (3:56):

