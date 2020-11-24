Dustin Poirier hoping for Manny Pacquiao fight if he beats Conor McGregor at UFC 257

The rematch between former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor at UFC 257 is now official, and fight fans around the globe cannot wait.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Dustin Poirier was asked if whether he believes Conor McGregor is looking past him and concentrating more on finalizing his boxing bout with Manny Pacquiao:

“He might be, and that would be a huge mistake man. I might be fighting Pacquiao.”

Poirier added that he had thought about fighting Pacquiao in the past, and it would be a dream come true if he gets to do it.

While McGregor has already faced Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match before, many believe that he will have a better chance of a win against ‘The Pac-Man’ due to the latter's open style and greater risk-taking abilities while looking for a knockout.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor locked horns for the first time at UFC 178 back in 2014 as a couple of featherweight prospects.

It was a back and forth affair till the end of the second minute when Conor landed his patented left punch to end the fight.

McGregor would go on to win two championships in the UFC becoming, the first fighter to hold two titles simultaneously.

Dustin Poirier would return to the lightweight division and eventually defeat Max Holloway to win the interim lightweight title.

Dustin Poirier shares his thought on Conor vs Mayweather

Dustin Poirier alo shared his two cents on the Conor McGregor – Floyd Mayweather Jr. encounter:

“I was surprised by much he slowed down. But he did a decent job, he landed a couple of good shots, maybe it was because Mayweather was not respecting him as much as he would any other opponent. I don’t know. He got beat up but he didn’t look horrible.”

In perhaps the biggest cross-promotional fight of all time, McGregor fought undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in August 26th, 2017.

McGregor would lose the bout via a 10th-round TKO.

‘The Money Fight’ sold over 4 million PPVs and was Conor McGregor’s biggest purse to date.

‘The Notorious’ would like to replicate that success against Manny Pacquiao in the future, but Dustin Poirier would love to spoil the party for the Irishman at UFC 257.