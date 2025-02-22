Dustin Poirier issues bold prediction for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC 314: "Even though he's a b*tch"

During a recent fan interaction on X/Twitter, Dustin Poirier offered his prediction for the winner of the upcoming Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett bout at UFC 314. Despite his bottomless hatred for the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, Poirier believes Chandler will defeat Pimblett.

In fact, not only did Poirier predict Chandler to win, he believes it's as certain as can be. After all, Chandler has faced much higher-level competition than Pimblett, who has been slow-rolled in the UFC. Moreover, Poirier has experience against Chandler, having never faced Pimblett before.

"Even though he's a b*tch, Chandler all day go heavy on the money"

It's a sensible prediction from Poirier. Chandler has long been regarded as a fighter with every attribute and skill to be a dominant fighter, even a UFC champion. He is powerful, fast, explosive, strong, and has tremendous heart and toughness.

Furthermore, he has a well-rounded skill-set with competent, effective striking and world-class wrestling. He is also incredibly difficult to submit, with the likes of Charles Oliveira having failed to tap him out despite two fights to do so. Ironically, the first and only fighter to submit him has been Poirier himself.

Meanwhile, Pimblett is a defensively irresponsible fighter. While he is a large and imposing lightweight with a slick submission game and power in his hands, he often holds his chin high and exposed, with no head movement to speak of. Against a nuclear power-puncher like Chandler, this could prove troublesome.

Additionally, Chandler will be desperate to turn his luck around, as he is on a two-fight losing streak and 1-4 in his last five fights.

Dustin Poirier turned down a fight with Paddy Pimblett

Dustin Poirier is gearing up for his retirement fight after failing to dethrone Islam Makhachev as UFC lightweight champion. While he hasn't settled on an opponent, he has made it clear that he will only accept fights against fellow legends, turning down a matchup with Paddy Pimblett on the Jim Rome Show.

"See, that's an interesting fight, but not for my retirement fight, you know? It's legends only, man."

Check out Dustin Poirier dismissing a Paddy Pimblett fight (56:55):

Unfortunately, there's little information on Poirier's retirement fight, though he has teased a New Orleans card in his home state of Louisiana.

