"You're taking everything I worked for" - Dustin Poirier jokingly responds to Max Holloway's unique request to Venum

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway apparently have their eyes set on the same target, i.e., floral fighting shorts!

Max Holloway recently tagged the UFC in a tweet by ESPN MMA in from 2022, wherein Bryce Mitchell was congratulated for finally receiving his combat shorts. 'Blessed' requested that he be provided with unique shorts too, but with a floral pattern. He wrote on Twitter:

"Hey since Bryce got his camo can I get some floral on my shorts @ufc @venum mahalo"

Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier seconded that request by chiming in with his own tweet directed at Max Holloway. In a dramatic yet hilarious tweet, Poirier wrote:

"You're taking everything I worked for"

Dustin Poirier's enthusiasm regarding floral shorts is quite justified, given the fact that his shirts often flaunt designs of a similar fashion style.

Max Holloway offers Dustin Poirier alternate idea for custom shorts

Max Holloway took note of Dustin Poirier's interest in his idea of floral shorts and gave a more interesting proposal to him about the floral pattern. Posting an image of the design he felt would suit Poirier better, Holloway wrote:

"Made some hot pants for you braddah"

Holloway's "hot sauce" shorts design really did pique Poirier's interest! The Lafayette native responded to Holloway with positive enthusiasm and even offered to have a package of the hot sauce sent to his place. Below is a thread of the tweets:

The Diamond @DustinPoirier @BlessedMMA Dm me the Address I'll get you a hot sauce care package sent out. @BlessedMMA Dm me the Address I'll get you a hot sauce care package sent out.

What is next for Dustin Poirer?

Poirier last fought back in December 2021, when he faced Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

According to his coach Mike Brown, the lightweight contender is hoping to make his comeback in the octagon against a big-name fight. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Brown said:

"He's back working on his skills at the headquarters, fine tuning things. He's another guy that's been there, fought a lot of giant fights, lot of main events. So, for him, it has to be something and something that makes sense. He's not gonna just take any fight, but it has to be something that excites him, something that sells, something fans wanna see. He's not gonna take any fight. Hopefully it's gonna be some big-name, marquee-type fight like a Diaz, Conor."

'The Diamond' has also been exchanging barbs over Twitter with Nate Diaz. The matchup between Diaz and Poirier is one that every fight fan would absolutely love to watch. Given that both individuals are urgently on the lookout for fights, with Conor McGregor nowhere close to a comeback, the matchup may just have a real chance of coming to fruition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far