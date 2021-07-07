Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal react to Colby Covington's allegations that he hurt an amateur in sparring

Colby Covington recently released footage of Dustin Poirier allegedly dropping an amateur fighter during sparring. The welterweight contender claims the video is proof that Poirier is only projecting a good guy image and acting another way away from the public eye.

Covington shared the video on his official Instagram account with the caption:

"The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @dustinpoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge"

It didn't take long before Poirier responded to the allegation. According to 'The Diamond,' the man he was sparring with was a professional MMA fighter with 20 wins under his belt. However, Poirier did not reveal the identity of the fighter in question.

This is a pro fighter with 20 wins https://t.co/0rEGN3bf53 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 6, 2021

Colby Covington's former teammate and archrival Jorge Masvidal chimed in on the issue in defense of Poirier. He told the top-ranked welterweight to share a video of Poirier dropping him with a body shot. According to 'Gamebred,' Covington is only "hating" on Poirier because he's in the spotlight.

Why don’t you post the video of @DustinPoirier dropping you with a body shot? Always hating on people with power #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 6, 2021

Colby Covington will get his rematch with Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at UFC 245

Although an official announcement hasn't been made yet, all signs are pointing towards a Colby Covington-Kamaru Usman rematch as the next title fight at welterweight. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, UFC president Dana White confirmed:

“Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. We’re working on something for him, talking about September—but definitely in the fall. It will be against Colby Covington.”

Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports then reported on the development, saying White had verified that Usman vs. Covington 2 was indeed the plan.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington has revealed that he has already signed a contract for the rematch and is only waiting for Kamaru Usman to do the same. The first time Covington and Usman met was at UFC 245 two years ago. The champion retained his title after putting 'Chaos' away via TKO in the fifth round.

Since then, Usman has had three more successful title defenses against Gilbert Burns and twice against Jorge Masvidal. Covington, meanwhile, bounced back with a dominant performance against former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

