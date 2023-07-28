Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje exchange words as ex-BMF Jorge Masvidal mediates their UFC 291 staredown [VIDEO]

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will headline UFC 291 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend. The rematch between two of the most entertaining fighters in the world will have the BMF title on the line, left vacant by Jorge Masvidal's retirement.

Poirier and Gaethje faced off on Thursday for the first time, mediated by Masvidal to make it more iconic. Both fighters had evident fight-week intensity on their faces and did not exchange more than a few words.

Watch the face-off below:

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje previously headlined a UFC Fight Night in 2018 with 'The Diamond' coming out on top via fourth-round TKO. Both fighters have since become perennial contenders, going on to become interim champs, but were unsuccessful in their bid to win undisputed gold.

Currently ranked number 2 and 3 respectively in the 155 lbs division, the winner of Poirier vs. Gaethje could make another claim for a title shot. The winner of the UFC 291 headliner will likely go on to fight the winner of the lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in October.