Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway agree on who should wrap the BMF belt around winner of UFC 318 main event

New Orleans will get a slice of homegrown pride when Dustin Poirier walks out for the last time at UFC 318. In the main event, Poirier meets Max Holloway for the BMF belt, and both fighters have agreed on who should crown the winner once the fight is done.

Poirier confirmed he will have rap legend Lil Wayne beside him for his final walk to the octagon. He also said that he wants Wayne to wrap the BMF belt around whoever has their hand raised inside the Smoothie King Center. Speaking at the UFC 318 press conference, Poirier said:

"Let Weezy do it."

Holloway has no issue with that plan and says the moment should belong to Poirier’s people:

"I'm not going to disagree with that."

Check out the video below:

The BMF belt has built its significance ever since 'The Rock' first placed it on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. Since then fighters and fans have treated it as a nod to those who fight with a certain edge that goes beyond rankings and title shots.

Mark Coleman did it for Holloway at UFC 300, and now Poirier wants to close his career with a piece of Louisiana in the cage.

Israel Adesanya previews Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier clash at UFC 318

Israel Adesanya expects fireworks when Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier meet for the BMF belt at UFC 318. Holloway returns to lightweight hoping to get a win back after dropping two fights to Poirier in the past.

Adesanya believes Holloway can stun Poirier if he stays sharp late when fatigue sets in. Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje in dramatic fashion at UFC 300 and looks to deliver another highlight in Poirier’s final bout.

Previewing the clash on his YouTube channel, Adesanya said:

“When he [Poirier] gets tired, he reverts back to his old habits, which is flat-footedness. He throws without setting things up, sometimes. But he’s changed that. But again, when he gets tired, Max doesn’t really get tired. Dustin was able to outwork him in that second fight when they fought for the belt, Dustin hurt Max…first time I’ve seen Max rocked."

He added:

“I’m going with Max in this fight... I think Max will be more defensively sound, he’s not going to get gun-shy... But he’ll be smarter now with the weight, because Max has taken a lot of shots, and the chin only holds up for so long. Lightweight Max, I still think can knock out Dustin Poirier."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (13:50):

