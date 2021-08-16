Dustin Poirier names two potential opponents for him to fight next

Dustin Poirier has revealed two opponents whom he believes he could potentially face next in the UFC octagon.

'The Diamond' is currently coming off back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor, and is the No.1-ranked lightweight in the UFC.

Recently speaking on Ariel Helwani's revamped The MMA Hour, Poirier was asked if he would be pursuing a e shot against the current champion Charles Oliveira, or if his recent Twitter interactions with Nate Diaz indicated he would be pursuing yet another money fight with a high profile name.

Dustin Poirier responded by stating both fights have some interest for him. However, nothing has been locked in as of yet.

"Both are potential opponents. I need to have my phone ring and talk to the UFC about their plans and what we're going to do."

Dustin Poirier believes he is the clear number one contender

Dustin Poirier has already turned down the chance to fight for a UFC title once, when he opted for a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor rather than a fight for the vacant 155-pound belt against either Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler.

He is now in a position where he once again has that option.

"I think I'm the clear cut number one guy who should be fighting for the belt," said Dustin Poirier. "I think after the fight, Dana even said that was the next thing that was going to happen... I don't know what's going to happen but I have a feeling we'll find out soon."

Dustin Poirier reacts to Nate Diaz insinuating that he turned down a fight offer

On the topic of Nate Diaz, Helwani asked Dustin Poirier whether the Stockton native's recent Twitter posts, which implied Poirier had turned down a fight offer, had any validity to them. His response went as follows:

"Wolf tickets, Ariel. Wolf tickets... You know how these negotionas go, unless their (the UFC) talking to him, nothing's been offered to me. I haven't spoken to the UFC. I can't say the same thing for Nate. But like I said, I think they will call me soon."

