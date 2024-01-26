Dustin Poirier has a one-word reaction to Jon Anik being unhappy with the MMA community

UFC's play-by-play commentator Jon Anik has grappled with negativity from a vocal part of the MMA community, prompting him to contemplate leaving the world of fight calling. Now, Dustin Poirier has added his voice to the discourse.

Anik's frustration stems from the online hostility he encountered after his commentary during the recent Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland middleweight title fight at UFC 297.

On his podcast, he expressed disillusionment with the negativity swirling around his profession, questioning whether he could endure it much longer:

“We tried to present that information respectfully. When I go to X or I go to our YouTube comments, it seems like a lot of these fans are just in attack mode. I don’t know if these fans are casual fans or not, right?

I’ve been very off put with the negativity that has permeated my feet since Saturday night and I just don’t know how much longer I have in this space, honestly.”

Commenting on a post on the matter, lightweight star Dustin Poirier wrote:

"Preach"

Joe Rogan warns Dustin Poirier ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight at UFC 299

Dustin Poirier, the seasoned diamond of the UFC lightweight division, faces a potentially perilous encounter at UFC 299.

While Poirier takes on a rare step back in the rankings, his opponent, the No. 11-ranked Benoit Saint-Denis, enters the octagon with a surging five-fight win streak and a reputation for unbridled savagery.

Fueling the intrigue is veteran commentator Joe Rogan, who dropped a stark warning for Poirier on The Joe Rogan Experience:

“That’s the big fight...That Saint-Denis guy is a f—king killer. He’s such a killer. That guy is such a scary guy. He is good at everything. I’m telling you, that Benoit Saint-Denis is next level. He’s got furnaces going on in his eyes. You look into that guy’s eyes, there’s hell going on behind those eyes. He’s built for it. So, him vs. Dustin is very exciting, and Dustin better be ready to go. He’s gonna be trying to make a name.”

