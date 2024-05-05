Dustin Poirier and others react as Anthony Smith's guillotine choke hands Vitor Petrino his first career loss  

Dustin Poirier and many others shared their opinions on Anthony Smith's victory over Vitor Petrino, which occurred by guillotine choke, resulting in the latter's first career defeat.

Smith squared off against Petrino in a light heavyweight bout on the main card of UFC 301. The pay-per-view event took place on May 4 at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Smith entered the bout after losing three of his last four fights, including a third-round knockout loss against Khalil Rountree Jr. in his last octagon appearance at UFC Fight Night 233.

Petrino, on the other hand, was coming off a four-fight winning streak inside the octagon against the likes of Anton Turkalj, Marcin Prachnio and Modestas Bukauskas. In his last octagon appearance, the Brazilian squared off against Tyson Pedro at UFC Fight Night 238, winning the bout via unanimous decision.

Petrino was a significant favorite going into the bout and was predicted to outlast Smith at the beginning. Although Smith took considerable damage from Petrino and was momentarily unsteady, he retaliated with powerful leg kicks, which forced Petrino to grapple as he went in for a poor double leg takedown along the cage.

As Petrino attempted to take Smith off his feet, 'Lionheart' grabbed his neck and tightened the guillotine choke. Petrino tumbled to the canvas with Smith attached and struggled to free himself. His attempts were short-lived, as Smith clinched the deal with a submission stoppage.

Check out Anthony Smith's submission victory below:

Following the win, many MMA fighters took to X and expressed their admiration for the 35-year-old.

Citing his love for guillotine choke, Poirier wrote:

''Got some gilly geese out here tonight!!!''

Congratulating Smith, Stephen Thompson wrote:

''What a win for Smith. Did Petrino get injured? Looked like it. Congrats big Anthony!!! #UFC301''

Michael Chiesa showed his admiration for Smith, writing:

''That’s my dawg right there! Way to show out for the 35 and older club. #UFC301''

Check out some more reactions below:

