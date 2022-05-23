Dustin Poirier is 'pained' about not getting featured in the UFC 277 fight card

Dustin Poirier recently reacted to the UFC 277 fight card announcement, which notably doesn't feature 'The Diamond'. He has been clamoring for a place on the pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Responding to a tweet featuring the UFC 277 fight card, Poirier wrote:

"No [Diamond emoji] Pain"

The event will be headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight title, almost seven months after their initial meeting at UFC 269. Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will contest interim flyweight gold in the co-main event.

UFC 277 will also feature the return of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold against Paulo Costa, heavyweight star Derrick Lewis against rising Russian contender Sergei Pavlovich, and a pivotal light heavyweight scrap between Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev.

Dustin Poirier has been desperate to return to the octagon in recent months and it's no secret that he's been targeting the UFC 277 pay-per-view. In his last outing, he came up short against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, in what turned out to be his second failed attempt at undisputed gold.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier All smoke anyone July 30th All smoke anyone July 30th

Dustin Poirier seemingly channels Cub Swanson as he sports a similar mustache

Dustin Poirier recently took to social media to share a heartwarming picture of himself with his daughter Parker Noelle Poirier.

In the picture, he was seen sporting an unusual trim that reminded fans of featherweight veteran Cub Swanson. Fans couldn't help but make a comparison between the two after Poirier showed off his mustache.

Poirier has been lobbying for a fight against Nate Diaz since his loss to Charles Oliveira last year. However, it appears as though the promotion is against booking the matchup, likely due to Diaz's contract situation. 'The Diamond' has since reiterated that he is willing to fight anyone as long as he can compete this summer, and it remains to be seen who he takes on next.

