Dustin Poirier plays matchmaker for Paddy Pimblett, pitches dangerous striker as 'The Baddy's' next opponent

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 15, 2025 14:39 GMT
Dustin Poirier names dangerous striker for Paddy Pimblett
Dustin Poirier names dangerous striker for Paddy Pimblett's next opponent [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dustin Poirier recently played matchmaker for Paddy Pimblett and explained his reasoning for pitching a dangerous striker for his next opponent. He noted that 'The Baddy's' next bout needs to be one of significance and proved that he should be considered as a legitimate threat at 155 pounds.

Pimblett earned a dominant third-round TKO win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 last Saturday and put the top five lightweight contenders on notice. It was an impressive performance and showcased what he is capable of against the caliber of opponent like Chandler.

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Poirier admitted that he wouldn't entertain a bout against Pimblett because the UFC already has other plans for his final bout, but named Dan Hooker as an ideal opponent. 'The Diamond' believes that Hooker can possibly force Pimblett into a striking battle and would make for an entertaining fight for fans:

"[Pimblett's] next fight has to be a really big one. Like, a Gamrot, Arman [Tsarukyan], Oliveira. I'm already behind-the-scenes, I've got stuff so I can't entertain that and I'm only fighting one more time. But, for me as a fan, put him in there with Dan Hooker. That would be an incredible fight. That's a fun fight, the buildup's gonna be fun. Dan's gonna stand and trade with him. Dan's got great takedown defense, good on the ground, that's the fight I think."
Check out Dustin Poirier's comments regarding Paddy Pimblett below:

Dustin Poirier lavishes praise on Paddy Pimblett's win over Michael Chandler

During the aforementioned clip, Dustin Poirier lauded Paddy Pimblett for his victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

Poirier mentioned that Pimblett surprised him with his takedowns on Chandler and believes he has earned his place in the lightweight division:

"Chandler didn't look great, but not taking away from Paddy's performance. Paddy went out there, dropped the first round, came back confident, was hitting Chandler with big shots. He took him down, who would've had that on their bingo card?... Paddy's the real deal. The guy was a prospect, now he's a contender. You have to take him for real now."
Check out the full interview with Dustin Poirier below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Edited by Tejas Rathi
