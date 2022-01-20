"I'm gonna fight your a**" - Dustin Poirier posts message harking back to Nate Diaz's iconic callout

After his loss at UFC 269, Dustin Poirier seems to have not given up on the opportunity to redeem himself in a fight against Nate Diaz.

In a recent tweet, Poirier implied that he is ready to face Nate Diaz. While 'The Diamond' did not specify a name, it has been speculated that the tweet was directed at the Stockton native.

Poirier wrote:

"I'm gonna fight your a**,"

Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier was originally scheduled for UFC 230 in 2018. However, the bout fell through. As a result, both fighters leveled accusations at each other over the reason for the fight's cancelation.

Nate Diaz slammed 'The Diamond' for withdrawing from the fight due to a long-standing hip injury. Poirier, on the other hand, claimed that Diaz's contract situation with the UFC was the reason the fight was called off before it could begin.

"He [Nate Diaz] wanted it, he just couldn't come to terms with the UFC. They offered us the main event at MSG but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know #facts."

The feud between the two flared up again after rumors of a fight between the two surfaced at the end of last year. They were seen butting heads once again on Twitter.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never I’ll fight Dp in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never https://t.co/w5ly9o3m6y

Both fighters seem once again eager to settle their feud in the octagon.

Nate Diaz claims Dustin Poirier is not worthy of a fight

In a now-deleted tweet, Nate Diaz claimed that Dustin Poirier is unworthy of a fight with him.

The Stockton native wrote on his Twitter account:

"Your not worthy If u wanted to fight we would have already. Bring yourself back from the dead you suck Dp,"

Poirier and Nate Diaz are both licking their wounds after suffering defeats. While 'The Diamond' lost to UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Diaz is currently riding a rough losing streak.

Nate Diaz has only one win in his last four fights. The victory came against Anthony Pettis in 2019, however following the win he's lost two consecutive bouts.

Nate Diaz recently lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021. A win over Poirier could help him regain his luster, but that is easier said than done.

