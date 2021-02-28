"Pain" - Dustin Poirier reacts as Pedro Munhoz puts on a calf kicking masterclass against Jimmie Rivera at UFC Vegas 20

Dustin Poirier has reacted to Pedro Munhoz replicating The Diamond's calf kicking mastery to eke out a win against Jimmie Rivera at UFC Vegas 20.

Munhoz stung Rivera with his low kicks to the latter's lead leg that saw 'The Young Punisher' snap his losing skid. Munhoz had come up short in his two previous fights against Frankie Edgar and Aljamain Sterling.

Dustin Poirier, who is Munhoz's training partner at the American Top Team gym, was certainly happy with his teammate's performance. The Diamond posted a series of tweets to suggest that Munhoz's calf kicks did enough damage to "compromise" Rivera's leg.

That leg is comprised! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 28, 2021

Dustin Poirier earned the biggest victory of his career against Conor McGregor at UFC 257 earlier in January. The 32-year-old relied heavily on sniping the Irishman with his calf kicks that ultimately helped him edge past his opponent. At the press conference, McGregor said that his leg was "completely dead".

Meanwhile, Munhoz's effort in beating Rivera is likely to help him climb the rankings of the UFC bantamweight division. The Brazilian fighter said he would like to fight former champion, TJ Dillashaw, next.

"I am very excited. It felt good to go to war again and get the W... He is a hell of a fight for me, and it would be a pleasure to fight him," Muhoz said at the post-fight interview.

MOST BANTAMWEIGHT WINS - UFC History

12 - TJ Dillashaw

11 - Raphael Assuncao

11 - Urijah Faber

10 - Aljamain Sterling

09 - @PedroMunhozMMA, #UFCVegas20 — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 28, 2021

Dustin Poirier ready to fight Nate Diaz at welterweight

Dustin Poirier recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he revealed that he is open to fighting Nate Diaz in the welterweight division. The duo was expected to fight in 2018, but their clash failed to transpire.

Diaz, who is set to make his UFC comeback later this year, has also expressed interest in sharing the octagon with Poirier.

During his interaction with Rogan, Poirier said:

"Yeah, I’ll go up to 170 to fight Nate. Me and him were supposed to fight at Madison Square Garden. I kind of was the fall guy. He gets to point and say I pulled out of the fight and I did. I went to get stem cells done on my hip," said Dustin Poirier.