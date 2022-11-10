Dustin Poirier is set to face Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated lightweight bout. The No.2-ranked lightweight shared that he is ready to face the adversity that may come against the former Bellator lightweight champion.

During the pre-fight press conference, Poirier noted that he is looking to pick up a finish, stating:

"You guys want to see a head-on collision and I'll give you one. I'm coming in there to finish this guy, by any means."

Poirier shared that his mentality is the same as when he defeated Justin Gaethje, adding:

"You have to when you're facing guys like this. This guy is very dangerous. This guy is very explosive, has a lot of power, covers distance. Adversity might present itself, and I'm going to push forward. Like I said before, I'm willing to leave a piece of myself in there on Satuday night."

Poirier has had just two losses in his past eleven fights, with both coming in title fight opportunities. With a convincing victory over Chandler at UFC 281, the No.11-ranked pound-for-pound fighter may be able to re-enter the lightweight title picture.

Watch Dustin Poirier discuss his mentality ahead of his UFC 281 matchup with Michael Chandler below (starting at the 17:00 mark):

Robert Whittaker backs Dustin Poirier over Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 281

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will meet at UFC 281 in one of the most highly anticipated three-round fights of the year. No.1-ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker recently shared why he believes Poirier will walk away with the victory.

During a recent appearance on MMA Pros Pick, Whittaker stated:

"I would have to say Poirier, but this is if I have to bet. Honestly, this is a hard fight to bet, but Poirier has such good diversity with his strikes. He doesn't come in with one angle, he mixes it up quite well. Happy to wrestle if you want to, happy to grapple, throws effective kicks, great fight IQ, lasts - which is a big thing."

Whittaker shared that while the fight is difficult to predict, Chandler's habit of taking strikes led to him leaning towards Poirier. Both lightweights will have a big opportunity to make a statement win at UFC 281. A victory for either fighter could lead to a title fight opportunity.

Watch Robert Whittaker share his pick for the UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler below (starting at the 0:29 mark):

