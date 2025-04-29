Dustin Poirier recalls Dana White's response to him suggesting a four-man BMF tournament with Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Dan Hooker

Dana White seemed very interested when Dustin Poirier threw out the idea of a possible BMF tournament a few months back. Poirier put forth a one-night, four-man BMF tournament with himself, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Dan Hooker.

Ad

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Diamond' discussed how the talks about this tournament progressed with UFC executives. Poirier revealed White's response to his proposal, saying:

"I was telling [Dana] to do a BMF tournament, and I pitched me, [Justin] Gaethje, Max [Holloway] and [Dan] Hooker... Me and Dana sat down in his office and talked about it, but he thought I was talking about a few-month tournament... But I was talking about a one-night tournament. And he told me nobody would sanction that."

Ad

Trending

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Dana White's response below (12:58):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Poirier, Holloway, Gaethje, and Hooker are arguably four of the most vicious strikers in the UFC lightweight division. They are also known for their reputation of never backing down in their fights. Currently, 'Blessed' holds the BMF title after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Dustin Poirier expresses gratitude towards Dana White & Co. for making his retirement dream true

Dustin Poirier is next booked for his retirement bout against Max Holloway at UFC 318. For several months, Poirier frequently expressed his wish that his last MMA bout should be held in his native Louisiana.

Ad

According to his desire, UFC, including Dana White, made sure that the event would take place there. Recently, while talking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Poirier thanked the UFC for granting his desire and said:

"This is the dream. This is the plan. I'm the one that reached out to the UFC and said I would love to retire at home. And to my surprise, they obliged and said, 'Ok, we'll do everything we can to make it happen.' It's amazing when a company works with you like that and has respect for you..."

Ad

He added:

"People don't understand how much goes on behind the scenes. These dates and locations are pre-planned for a long time. For them to scrap something and bring the cage to Louisiana and set it up for me to retire at home. Dude. It's a dream come true."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (4:48):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.