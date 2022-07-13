Dustin Poirier refuses to tell Daniel Cormier details about Michael Chandler altercation, explains why

UFC lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler were in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 276. However, the pair soon got into a heated altercation, starting a war of words and having to be separated by security.

In a new episode of DC & RC, Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier asked Poirier what led to the heated argument between the duo. 'Diamond' delivered his version of the altercation, saying:

"Nothing negative towards nobody in interviews online. If I have something to say, I'm going to say it when the person's present and that's what you saw right there. I had something to say to him and I got it off my chest, told him what I felt about him and that's it. If he ain't here to defend himself or for me to speak in front of him, we don't need to talk about it."

In the clip, Poirier is heard shouting:

"You're a fake mother*****r, I'm gonna f**k you up."

Poirier hasn't fought this year since losing the lightweight title clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Michael Chandler, on the other hand, is making a name for himself in his relatively young career in the UFC.

Chandler most recently knocked out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 and is aiming for a fight against former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier confirms he's close to UFC return

Dustin Poirier has been out of action for over six months now since his last fight. However, the Lousianian is fully fit and ready to enter the octagon once again after a lengthy layoff. He gave an update on his situation to Cormier, saying:

"I'm still fully into the fight game. Still training every day and in a couple of days, I'm leaving to go back to South Florida to train at American Top Team. I think I'm going to pack my bags and stay there until I fight somebody."

Dustin Poirier is not far from a championship match after his previous loss. However, with a new rivalry brewing with Chandler, the 33-year old has a score to settle with the former Bellator champion. Chandler is 2-2 since entering the UFC.

