Dustin Poirier retorts with six-word tweet after fan passes comment about wife Jolie

Dustin Poirier has once again been forced to speak up in defense of his wife Jolie. This time, 'The Diamond' has found himself at the center an X spat with a fan. In the aftermath of his failure to dethrone Islam Makahchev at UFC 302, the Louisianan took to X to share a clip from a pre-fight interview he had done.

In an interview with Brendan Schaub, he spoke of the impact his wife had had on his life and career. He re-tweeted the clip, and in the caption, wrote:

"Wouldn't be here without her.. she's my [anchor] everyday. I wish I was as strong as she is."

Despite the heartwarming post, Poirier's tweet drew a critical reaction from one fan in particular. The fan took issue with Poirier's characterization of his wife, implying that 'The Diamond' was exaggerating the importance of her role in his life. Naturally, Poirier responded with indignation. He replied, saying:

"You a h*e and a half"

Jolie has drawn a significant amount of attention in recent years. This is, in large part, due to Conor McGregor implying that she had messaged him on Instagram with promiscuous intent. However, it is more likely that she was messaging McGregor about the latter's unfulfilled donation to The Good Fight Foundation.

The revelation that McGregor never made the promised donation led to significant contention between him and Poirier, eventually setting the stage for an ugly, trash talk-filled buildup to their trilogy bout, which 'The Diamond' won via TKO due to a doctor stoppage after the Irishman snapped his shin.

This isn't the first time that Dustin Poirier defended his wife from a fan

Last year, Dustin Poirier nearly got into an altercation with a fan. While riding on the back of a pickup truck, 'The Diamond' was taunted by a fan holding a sign about Jolie being in his DMs, which was Conor McGregor's infamous quote ahead of their trilogy. In response to the fan's taunts, Poirier slapped him.

Check out Dusitn Poirier slapping a fan over Jolie (0:24):

Fortunately, the violence didn't escalate beyond that as the truck drove off and the fan stood in place, with former interim lightweight champion incensed by the encounter.