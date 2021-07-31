Dustin Poirier reveals who is the best leg kicker he has ever faced 

Dustin Poirier claims fellow lightweight contender Justin Gaethje is the best leg kicker he has ever faced in the UFC. In a conversation with the owner of American Top Team, Dan Lambert, Poirier revealed that 'The Highlight' hit him with some of the nastiest leg kicks he has ever felt.

'The Diamond' also revealed that Gaethje's leg kicks partially tore his quadriceps when the pair engaged in a slugfest at UFC ON FOX 29 back in April 2018. Poirier also spoke about how Gaethje threw caution to the wind during their fight, landing hard leg kicks on him from every possible angle.

"Gaethje probably [has the hardest kicks]. He tore, partially tore my quad, Gaethje. he throws hard. In the fights, him not caring about the position and throwing kicks as hard as he can just to land them, not worried about repercussions," said Poirier.

Check out glimpses from Poirier's conversation with Dan Lambert below:

Justin Gaethje is currently rumored to be fighting Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 268 in November. Gaethje has been out of action for a while now. In his last fight, he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 254 last October. The loss brought an end to Gaethje's streak of violence inside the octagon, which included four straight TKO victories.

Which #UFC268 fight is #MMATwitter more excited for? Personally I’m more excited for Gaethje vs Chandler. https://t.co/P2mUIS50zm — Jack Gotsell (@jackgotsell) July 31, 2021

Justin Gaethje is known as 'The Highlight' because of his aggressive kickboxing-based fighting style. Fans consider him one of the most entertaining fighters in the lightweight division.

Dustin Poirier is one win away from becoming the new king of the UFC lightweight division

Dustin Poirier is by far the biggest UFC star of 2021, having picked up back-to-back TKO wins over Conor McGregor in January and July. A man on a mission, Poirier is now looking to capture lightweight gold after being 'paid in full' against McGregor. He is set to fight Charles Oliveira in a much-anticipated lightweight title, possibly in December.

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier title fight targeted for December#UFC #MMA https://t.co/R6xCAuUmV3 — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) July 23, 2021

If at some point Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje's paths collide again, who do you think will emerge victorious? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh