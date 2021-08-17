Dustin Poirier reveals if Conor McGregor could return to his best

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor was trying to bring his long feud with Dustin Poirier to an end. Instead, he suffered a devastating leg injury.

The duration of his recovery has drawn up questions about the Irishman's ability to return to his best. Dustin Poirier, for one, believes he can.

While the severity of the injury is such that it could force the Dubliner to take up retirement, Poirier believes with the right mindset, McGregor could find his way back into titl contention.

'The Diamond', while in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, opened up about what the future holds for Conor McGregor. He detailed the importance of mental fortitude when it comes to recovering from such injuries.

"I have no clue, Ariel. The road he's going to have to recover that leg is going to be long. But, you know, when you're committed to things and you bust your a**, and special things happen, maybe he can. Who knows. Time will tell," said Dustin Poirier.

Check out Dustin Poirier's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Can Conor McGregor prove Dustin Poirier right?

Conor McGregor's return to action has been a hotly debated topic, to say the least.

While there has been a lot of speculation about whether the Irishman can reach the peak of his performance again, the man himself took to social media to ease his fans' concerns.

In a recently conducted Q&A with his fans on Twitter, Conor McGregor set a date for his comeback, offering fans a glimmer of hope. Aiming for a 2022 return, the Crumlin native opened up about everything that was at his disposal.

2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy!

I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded! https://t.co/uqDKEk3XtF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

'The Notorious' star admitted that he's in two minds about making a comeback at welterweight or lightweight. However, exuding confidence, Conor McGregor made it clear that it would be a triumphant return regardless of the weight class he competes at.

A fight at 170 pounds after having spent a significant amount of time on the sidelines could be ill-advised. And with a prospective rematch against Dustin Poirier awaiting Conor McGregor, coming back to lightweight would seemingly be the more obvious option.

Edited by Harvey Leonard