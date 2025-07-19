Dustin Poirier reveals his dream scenario for UFC 318 retirement fight against Max Holloway: "Fight of the Year"

Dustin Poirier's fights have almost always delivered unbridled entertainment. As the Louisiana native approaches his final dance against Max Holloway at UFC 318, he has a dream scenario in mind about how the contest should unfold.Speaking to ESPN MMA, the former interim lightweight champion was asked how he envisioned his MMA swansong to be if he could pen its final chapter. 'The Diamond', who seems to have thought about this quite a bit, answered:&quot;We have a war, Fight of the Year, I knock him out at the end, get that BMF title, eat some gumbo on Sunday, which I've already got planned to getting delivered to my Airbnb, and then I'm going to get in a car and drive home and see my daughter.&quot;Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (3:10):In the lead up to the event, Poirier has been quite adamant about making his last walk to the octagon the best of his career. During a recent appearance on the Fitz Take podcast, the 36-year-old revealed the extra measures he's taken to ensure the best version of him shows up for his trilogy fight against 'Blessed':&quot;[I] tried to do everything right, not that I didn't before, I just tried to be extra [for this last one]. I started my diet a few weeks before I even left to come out for training camp, and I've been in South Florida for eight weeks now.&quot;Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier betting oddsWhile Dustin Poirier is 2-0 against Max Holloway, the Hawaiian is a -125 favorite over 'The Diamond' (+105 underdog) for the match, per DraftKings Sportsbook.Check out the betting odds for UFC 318 below:This means that a successful $100 bet on the BMF champion would yield a return of $180, while the same wager on the underdog would result in a more lucrative payout of $205 if 'The Diamond' gets his hand raised.UFC 318 will go down on Saturday, July 19, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The main card of the event will kick off at 10 PM ET and can be streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view for $79.99.