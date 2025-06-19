Dustin Poirier reveals five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper is set to walk him out at UFC 318, fans react: "I'm surprised Dana agreed to this"

Dustin Poirier is set to enter the octagon for the final time in his mixed martial arts career when he faces Max Holloway for the 'BMF' title at UFC 318 next month. The bout will take place in his home state of Louisiana, marking the promotion's first trip to the state in over a decade.

The No. 5-ranked lightweight recently revealed that he will have five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne walk him out:

"As of right now, his guy Mack Maine said he's in, but there's still a good ways out, you know? So, we'll see. As of right now, yes."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Lil Wayne walking him out below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

Fans shared their reaction to Poirier's comments. @beatbox expressed that he is surprised UFC CEO Dana White agreed to the walkout:

"Im surprised Dana agreed to this."

@ty_peakee believes he should walk out to 'The Boss' by James Brown:

"Nahhh, he should walk out to “The Boss” one last time instead. He made it one of the best walkout songs ever"

@__chllvlle50__ shared a similar sentiment:

"As long as he’s just walking out cool but the boss has to be the walkout song"

@mrray20 claimed Colby Covington is punching the air as the No. 9-ranked welterweight had previously attempted to get Lil Wayne to walk out with him:

"Colby punching the air right now . Wayne was supposed to walk him out in the Usman rematch and sing “Sky is the limit”"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Dustin Poirier shares prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Dustin Poirier became the latest fighter to weigh in on the upcoming lightweight title bout between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira. Speaking to Full Violence, 'The Diamond' was asked who he believes will claim the vacant belt. He replied:

"I think Ilia, man. I think he's going to be way undersized against Charles. I just don't see, unless Charles can sub him, maybe if he hurts him. But it's going to be tough, I think. Because Charles gets hit a lot, you know, and Ilia puts people away. I'm excited about it."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira below:

Expand Tweet

Poirier previously shared the octagon with Oliveira at UFC 269 in 2021, suffering his second of three losses as the lightweight title challenger. While 'Do Bronx' has a significant size advantage, Topuria will enter the bout as the heavy betting favorite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.