Dustin Poirier reveals hardest puncher in UFC, Conor McGregor calls out propaganda, Jake Paul sounds off on Canelo Alvarez: MMA News Roundup

#3. Dustin Poirier reveals hardest puncher he has faced in the UFC

With retirement close on the horizon, Dustin Poirier recently made a big revelation in regards to the opponents he has faced throughout his career.

The Louisiana native is expected to step into the octagon for one final time this summer, with the 36-year-old recently confirming the bout would take place in his home state.

Ahead of his potential last bout, Poirier took part in an interview with Jim Rome on his self-titled show. During their chat, the host asked 'The Diamond' who the heaviest hitter he has faced during his UFC career was, to which he said:

"I would say the biggest puncher I've ever faced, It's probably Conor [McGregor] man. He's got something special, you know? The way he's put together, he's just got natural god given power."

#2. UFC star Conor McGregor alleges "propaganda" in response to Irish government agency controversy

Conor McGregor recently took aim at an Irish government agency, following reports the organization had allocated $5.8 million to try and bring about change in Irish journalism.

The UFC star took to X to express his frustration at the alleged actions, believing it is nothing more than an attempt to try and bribe news publications around the country. He responded to an article reporting the news, stating it was modern day "propaganda." McGregor tweeted:

""A good day for democracy" = paid for propaganda"

#1. Jake Paul goes nuclear on Canelo Alvarez after the boxing icon dismissed their fight rumors

Jake Paul has sounded off on Canelo Alvarez after the boxing star reportedly turned down a potential bout against the 28-year-old in order to sign a four-fight for Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season.

'The Problem Child' has been calling out Alvarez for a number of years and rumors earlier this week had suggested the pair were close to agreeing on a bout. Those rumors were quickly squashed, however, when it was announced Alvarez had signed a multi-fight contract to compete in Saudi Arabia.

Paul then took to social media to express his frustration, where he called out the Mexican fighter for chasing money instead of legacy. He said:

"Oh, Canelo, you pu*a [Mexican cuss word]. Time to expose him. So we had a signed contract to fight. Here you can see Canelo's signature and my signature to the right. Claiming he's not fighting YouTubers, bullsh*t. Look at the poster. We were announcing Tuesday, February 11th. Claiming he fights real fighters, but he's fighting Crawford, a 135-pound fighter, and running from a real fighter like David Benavidez you b*tch...The truth is you can be bought. You're a money-hungry squirrel chasing your next nut."

