Dustin Poirier reveals skipping UFC 300 main card opener for "bigger slot" at Miami’s Kaseya Center

Dustin Poirier recently revealed what went into his decision to pass on the opportunity to compete at UFC 300 in favor of a marque bout one month prior.

Poirier had initially expressed interest in competing in the milestone event but was later announced for a bout against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 instead, which is scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9. During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, the former interim lightweight champion revealed why he skipped on the opportunity and mentioned that travel was factored into his decision. He said:

"I was talking with Hunter [Campbell] and we were like maybe the opening of the pay-per-view [UFC 300], maybe the second fight...And then [UFC] 299, we started talking about and to be the co-main event. I'm like, that's a much bigger slot. It's close to my training camp...close to home...I wanted to be part of [UFC] 300 but this just made more sense I think."

UFC 299 is a stacked card that also features the promotional debut of new signing Michael 'Venom' Page and will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight between Marlon 'Chito' Vera and champion Sean O'Malley.

Dustin Poirier reveals why he accepted a bout against Benoit Saint Denis

Dustin Poirier will clearly take a big risk when he fights Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

During the aforementioned appearance, 'The Diamond' opened up about why he accepted a fight against an opponent ranked outside the top 10 rather than another big name. He mentioned that he was once given the same opportunity to crack the rankings and is returning the favor for a younger fighter in 'God of War'. He said:

"I needed something to get me up in the morning and I respect this sport, and I honor this sport, and I'm 35-years-old now. This guy's [Benoit Saint Denis] a young hungry lion, whose on a streak, you know, finishing five fights in a row. And somebody gave me my shot to crack in, so I respect the game and that's what I'm doing."

